Texas man attempting to transport 250 kilos of liquid meth to Dallas sentenced

Authorities said the man agreed to transport the liquid meth from South Texas to Dallas.

SAN BENITO, Texas — A Texas man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after he was discovered hiding liquid meth in a gas tank, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Pedro Rodriguez III, from San Benito, pleaded guilty back in July after he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute liquid meth.

Rodriguez was pulled over in January after he switched lanes without signaling, according to the news release. Law enforcement discovered he had several pending arrest warrants and immediately took him into custody.

After searching his vehicle, authorities discovered Rodriguez had 253.2 kilograms of liquid meth hiding inside an auxiliary gas tank. He admitted to knowing about the meth and that he was on the way to transport it from South Texas to Dallas.