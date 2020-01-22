SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old Texas man who FBI had been searching for since early December in connection with the sexual assault of a child in California has been captured.

According to the FBI, Jose Naverrete, Jr. – who was born in Midland – has been captured. While it isn't clear where Naverrete was ultimately arrested, FBI officials in December said he had last been seen in the Lone Star State.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including lewd acts with a young child and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

