Feds investigating 5 Texas juvenile facilities for possible civil rights violations

TEXAS, USA — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation into the conditions at five juvenile facilities in Texas.

The investigation will focus on if there is a pattern of physical or sexual abuse. They'll also look into if there's excessive use of restraint and isolation and if there's a lack of mental health services.

There have been reports of staff members paying off kids with drugs and cash to assault other children. There have also been accusations of them sharing pornographic material with children. Over the last few years and as recently as last week, at least 11 facility staff members have been arrested for sexually abusing children in their care, authorities said.