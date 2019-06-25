SAN ANTONIO — Often referred to as modern-day slavery, human trafficking has secured a foothold in the Lone Star State.

According to a recent report by the Human Trafficking Institute, Texas ranked first in the nation in 2018 "for the number of active criminal human trafficking cases making their way through the federal court system."

Of the 74 active cases, 68 involved sex trafficking and 6 involved labor trafficking.

Additionally, Texas ranked first in the nation for the number of new criminal human trafficking cases last year. For comparison purposes, the national average is five cases per state, Texas had 19 cases in 2018.

Per the Human Trafficking Institute, "human trafficking is an economically-motivated crime" in which people are exploited for manual labor or commercial sex acts.

The complete report can be found here.

