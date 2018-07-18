A 34-year-old Texas prisoner has been executed for the fatal shooting of a San Antonio convenience store owner during an attempted robbery nearly 14 years ago.

Christopher Young received a lethal injection Tuesday evening after courts refused last-day appeals that the Texas parole board improperly rejected Young's clemency request because he's black.

Young has never denied the November 2004 slaying of 53-year-old Hasmukh "Hash" Patel, which was recorded on a store surveillance camera, but insisted he was drunk and didn't intend to kill the store owner.

Young's attorneys unsuccessfully tried to halt the punishment by suing the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, arguing a white Texas inmate received a rare commutation earlier this year as his execution neared but Young unfairly was denied simply because of his race.

