Guadalupe County judge charged with child endangerment, negligence

William Squires was arrested on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — A Guadalupe County judge is facing several felony charges, including injury to a child, child abandonment and disabled criminal negligence, after being taken into custody this week, according to online records.

William Squires, 46, was arrested by San Marcos Police at his home on Thursday and remains jailed in Hays County, but authorities have not provided additional details.

Squires had recently announced his intention to seek re-election as county judge, according to reporting by Seguin Today.