Gun seller tied to Texas synagogue hostage situation pleads guilty to crime, Department of Justice says

An attorney said the 32-year-old is a convicted felon who "had no business" carrying, buying, or selling firearms. He now face up to a decade in federal prison.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — The man that sold a firearm used in the Texas synagogue hostage situation has pleaded guilty for his connection to the crime.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that 32-year-old Henry "Michael" Dwight Williams pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged in January soon after the situation took place.

Williams is accused of selling a firearm to Malik Faisal Akram, which Akram used to hold four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville. The situation went on for almost 12 hours before the hostages escaped and the suspect was shot and killed.

According to the DOJ, Williams was previously convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted possession of a controlled substance. Despite the conviction, he allegedly admitted to having the semiautomatic pistol that was sold to Akram.

There's no information on how he got the gun.

“This defendant, a convicted felon, had no business carrying – much less buying and selling – firearms. Whether he suspected his buyer would use the gun to menace a community of faith is legally irrelevant: In the U.S., convicted felons cannot possess firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham.

The DOJ said Williams was first interviewed by FBI agents days after the hostage taking. Agents tied Williams to Akram after looking through phone records that allegedly showed them having conversations in the days leading up to the crime.

During the first interview, Williams said he remembered meeting a man with a British accent, but couldn't think of his name.