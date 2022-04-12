HPD: Man shoots woman multiple times in car outside Texas Children's Hospital West Campus before turning gun on self

Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. and the woman's 8-year-old daughter was in the back seat.

HOUSTON — A man shot a woman multiple times in a car in the parking lot of Texas Children's Hospital West Campus before turning the gun on himself in the passenger seat on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. and the woman's 8-year-old daughter was in the back seat. They said it appears the two were bringing the girl to the hospital for medical attention for an unrelated reason. The girl was uninjured in the shooting.

Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said their relationship isn't yet known, but the man was not the girl's father.

HPD said the girl is receiving treatment at the hospital.

The hospital's operations were not impacted by the incident.

