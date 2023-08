Police say there was an argument between a 37-year-old man and some teens before the man was shot.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to track down a group of teens accused of shooting a man in his back, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the Circle K on O Connor Road Tuesday night.

Police say there was an argument between a 37-year-old man and the teens before the man was shot several times in the back.

The group of teens took off and police are still searching for them.