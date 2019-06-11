KIRBY, Texas — Anthony Quiboloy is just one badge away from becoming an Eagle Scout and reaching scouting's elite tier. As part of his Eagle Scout project to get there, the 17-year-old wants to put up benches and trash cans next to basketball court at a Kirby park. Over the weekend, Anthony, members of Troop 1412 and his family laid down concrete.

"The most that I heard is, 'We need seating areas,'" he said. "'There is no where to really sit.' So, we decided to build concrete slabs with benches on them."

But his act of kindness was defaces. Quiboloy returned Monday to find the slab destroyed with writing all over; vandals targeted it.

"I was sad," he said. "I was mad. It was a bunch of emotions—I was everywhere."

His mom, Jessica Wagner, said the vandals went deep into the concrete.

"We want to say to those who do this, that it is not nice," she said. "It is disrespectful to touch something that doesn't belong to them."

The family and community poured hundreds of dollars into the project.

"I didn't know how to be an encouraging parent," Wagner said. "All I could do was just tear up with my son."

It is a hard lesson learned for the teen, who said there's still something he's taking away from the incident.

"There is going to be hardships in life," he said. "And you just have to look past it and move forward. It is all I can ever say."

The family is raising money to repair the damages. It would cost thousands of dollars to completely remove the concrete. The family hopes to use a special grinder to smooth out the surface and get rid of all the writing.