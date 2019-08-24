SAN ANTONIO — Two teens have been arrested in connection with the August 12 murder of Andres Salinas, 22, outside of a northeast side Wingstop.

Jimmy Coung Duc Tran, 19, and Sebastian Espinar, 19, were arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in the 13000 block of Nacogdoches Road earlier this month.

According to an arrest affidavit, an eyewitness told police that he saw a white Hyundai Genesis drive behind a Wingstop and watched the victim, Andre Salinas, 22, walk up to the car.

The witness told police that Salinas started to run away from the car as two men, Tran and Espinar got out of the car with guns.

According to court records, Espinar and Tran fired multiple rounds at Salinas and the witness watched him fall to the ground.

The Hyundai Genesis then sped off "in a hurry."

Surveillance video from a nearby H-E-B assisted investigators in narrowing down the make and model of the car. Further investigation led police to Sebastian Espinar, the primary driver of the Hyundai Genesis, who had recently been arrested for reckless conduct, possession of a controlled substance, and was also in possession of a firearm.

During an interview with Espinar, he admitted that he and Tran went to the location to buy Xanex bars from Salinas.

According to an affidavit, Espinar said that he and Tran made the decision to rob Salinas of the drugs while they were on their way to meet him.

Espinar told police that after Salinas gave him the drugs, Espinar pulled a handgun from beside his leg, showed it to Salinas and said "You should just go back inside and go back to work."

Espinar told police that's when Salinas reached into the car and grabbed some cash that was sitting between Espinar's legs and took off running.

Both men got out of the car and started firing at Salinas.

Sebastian Espinar and Jimmy Coung Duc Tran have been charged with capital murder in connection with this Salinas' death.