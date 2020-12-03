SAN ANTONIO — A teenager was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting outside of his westside home Wednesday night, according to an official with SAPD.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 6000 block of Lockend Street.

The teen and his girlfriend were reportedly sitting on a bench in front of the teen's home when a black four-door car pulled up and started shooting at the house, police said. Approximately 10 shots were fired.

The teen was hit once in the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on any suspects at the time.