HPD: 14-year-old shot to death when gun goes off at SE Houston apartment

Investigators are talking to witnesses to figure out what exactly happened. No one has been arrested.

HOUSTON — A 14-year-old boy was shot to death Friday when a gun went off at a southeast Houston apartment, according to police.

This happened at about 2 p.m. in the 3800 block of Faulkner, which is near Scott Street and the 610 South Loop.

Houston police said the teenager was in the apartment with a couple of other people and at some point, a gun went off and the teen was shot once.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Investigators are expected to talk to the people who were inside the house to figure out what exactly happened and their relationship with the 14-year-old.

"At some point, somebody had a firearm," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson. "What exactly they were doing with it, I don't know if they were playing with it, unloading it. I just don't know at this point."

No arrests have been made.

Watch the latest update from Houston police in the video below: