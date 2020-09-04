SAN ANTONIO — Two teenage girls are recovering in the hospital after crashing into a pole in what police said was a stolen car.

According to an official with SAPD, they received a call for a stolen car around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The caller told police that they were following the car thieves.

The suspects were reportedly speeding along DeZavala Road when they lost control near Lockhill Selma Road and hit a pole.

Officers arrived at the scene and found one of the girls trapped in the car. Firefighters with SAFD had to cut the teen out of the car.

The suspects are 16 and 17 years of age. They were both taken to a nearby hospital with serious by non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were charged with unauthorized use of a car and remain in police custody.