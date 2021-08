The boy said he was shot around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was hit in the arm and ran to a nearby house for help.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager told police he was shot at a local park. Police are now searching for the shooter.

The boy told officers he was at O.P. Schnabel Park on Bandera Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone shot him. He was hit in the arm and ran to a nearby house for help.