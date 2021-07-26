Teen shot on the east side, but police say witnesses keep changing their stories

The boy's age is not known. The shooting happened late Sunday night on Olive Street near I-35. Police say the only evidence they have is a blood trail on a sidewalk.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is recovering from his injuries after being shot late Sunday night on the east side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, however, the people the teen was with keep changing their stories.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Olive Street, near I-35.

The boy and two other juveniles went to the victim's home for help, police said.

Police are trying to determine where the actual shooting took place. Investigators on the scene said the only evidence they found was a blood trail on the sidewalk near the home.

One juvenile told officers the shooting occurred by a school nearby, but police were unable to locate a crime scene in that area.