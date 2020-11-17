Teen girl shot multiple times during traffic altercation in Acres Homes

The teen was shot multiple times and a woman was grazed in the foot.

HOUSTON — A teen is in serious condition after she was shot multiple times during a "traffic altercation" in northwest Houston on Monday night, according to police.

Police said a truck showed up at a nearby emergency room with two people who needed treatment. The truck appeared to have a blown-out front tire and multiple gunshot holes on one side, video from the scene showed.

A woman was grazed in the foot and a teen was struck multiple times when at least one gunman opened fire on their truck around 8:30 p.m. The 14-year-old girl was Life Flighted from the scene and, at last check, was in serious condition.

The woman is expected to survive.

Police said two other teens (15 and 16) were in the truck at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 7400 block of Wheatley Street, near the intersection of West Montgomery Road.

Police said they're unsure what led up to the shooting.

Houston Police Lieutenant Larry Crowson said the truck was involved in some sort of "traffic altercation" with another vehicle and shots were fired from the other vehicle.

Crowson said the other driver fled the scene after the shooting.