Teen shot in the leg while walking home from the corner store with friends

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday on the east side.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital after getting shot in the left while walking home from an east-side corner store with friends, according to an official with the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were called out to the Rosemont at Highland Lark Apartments in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to San Antonio Police, four men were walking back to the apartment complex from The Rigsby's Mini Mart corner store when they heard shots ring out.

The group began running and tried to go through an opening in the fence to the complex.

As they were going through the fence, one of the four, an 18-year-old, felt a bullet hit his leg, according to an official at the scene.

The teen sustained a through and through gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.