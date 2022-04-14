Teen shot in the chest at party on south side

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, on Emerald Ash, south of Loop 410, police said. The suspected shooter(s) got away.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager was shot in the chest and rushed to a nearby hospital early Thursday morning. The shooting happened at a party in an apartment on the south side, police said.

The 17-year-old's condition is unknown. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Emerald Ash – across the street from the San Antonio Police Training Academy.

Officers found the boy on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators said a small group of people, ages 17-22, were drinking and partying at a unit in the complex when two non-resident guests caused a disturbance of some type inside the apartment unit.

The victim, who was a resident, was trying to escort the two unwanted guests out of the party, authorities said. People inside the apartment heard a single gunshot outside and when they ran outside, they found the teen had been shot, according to SAPD.

Police said the suspected shooter(s) fled in a white SUV.