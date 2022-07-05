14-year-old shot by thieves who wanted his shoes, police say

The teen told police that two males approached him and demanded his shoes before he was shot in the back at a Tanglewilde apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A 14-year-old was shot in the back Friday night by two males who wanted his shoes, police said.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Tanglewilde Street in west Houston.

A resident at the apartment complex said he heard the gunfire and saw the pair take off in a PT Cruiser. He told officers that found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back.

The teen was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition at last check.

There was no word on a description of the two males involved in the shooting.