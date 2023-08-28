Teen shot by BCSO deputy ordered detained

A juvenile judge said the 16-year-old is a danger to himself and the community.

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old limped into juvenile court Monday morning on crutches, still recovering after being shot by a Bexar County deputy on Saturday.

The teen, who is already on probation, now has new felony charges to deal with.

His appearance is related to a manhunt that had an entire west Bexar County neighborhood on high alert for hours near Loop 1604 and Marbach Road.

The situation was so intense that Sheriff Javier Salazar used social media and the reverse 911 system to warn neighbors to shelter in place while they searched for what they believed to be an armed gunman.

The teen, whose identity must be protected because of his age, hobbled in to the 386th Juvenile Court no stranger to this process of appearing before a judge, as court officers told Judge Jackie Valdés the teen has a number of previous charges.

One probation officer told the judge the teen “…has been on probation since February 2023 for a charge of unlawfully carrying (a weapon.) He also came back on July 26th, 2023 on violations and was extended on probation and shortly after that your honor, he failed to report, he left home without permission and wasn't following the curfew, so that's when we requested the warrant.”

Saturday, Salazar said the teen was caught in a stolen SUV at an apartment complex and when confronted by deputies, he is accused of trying to ram his way to freedom, striking a patrol vehicle and another car in an effort to escape.

Salazar said a deputy shot the teen to stop that attack, but the teen escaped into a nearby neighborhood and after a massive search by ground and air, the teen was found hiding in a backyard under the deck of a home after deputies followed a blood trail from the stolen vehicle.

Prosecutors said the teen had new charges for aggravated assault of a public servant, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The teen's mom told the judge she understands the need to detain him and the judge agreed, ordering him to remain locked up.

Judge Valdés told the teen she was concerned that he was not allowing himself to be adequately supervised, that he might be a danger to himself or the community and that if released, he might take flight.