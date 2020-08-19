Teen shot at westside basketball court

The 15-year-old victim told police he was approached by three suspects, and one of those people shot him.

SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old was shot Tuesday night at a basketball court on the city's westside.

Police got called out to the 1100 block of Vera Cruz, where they found the teen laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the groin.

According to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department, the victim told officers he was by the basketball court when three people began asking him if he belonged in the area. The teen said he ignored them and one of the suspects drew a handgun and began firing it at him.

The teen tried to run and collapsed on the sidewalk. He was transported to University Hospital by EMS in stable condition.