SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old shot and killed on the southwest side Monday night has been identified as Janie Bazan.

According to police, the teen was shot in the stomach just after 11:30 p.m.

The shooting happened inside the back room of a house in the 3900 block of Military Drive.

According to a preliminary report, the teen was seen playing with a black handgun earlier in the night.

Prior to the teen's death, she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition by her boyfriend.

The investigation continues.