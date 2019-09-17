MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A wrinkle in Texas’ new package theft law allowed a group of teens caught stealing to avoid felony charges.

“I can’t stand a thief,” said Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable Gene DeForest.

The constable caught four 14-year-olds stealing packages from someone’s porch in River Plantation Saturday.

After opening one box and finding only one stuffed animal, the four teens dumped both packages in nearby woods. Even under the state’s new package theft law, they also dodged a trip to jail.

“When somebody takes something that doesn’t belong to them, that’s a violation of me personally,” DeForest said. “It’s to the point that people don’t seem to care about the consequences or think about the consequences.”

Before the new law took effect Sept. 1, no law specific to porch theft existed.

As with other property crimes, those caught do time based on value. For example, property stolen worth less than $2,500 is a misdemeanor. Thieves must steal property worth more than $300,000 to be charged with first-degree felony theft.

The new law counts the number of addresses targeted. Theft from 10 addresses is a state jail felony. A first-degree felony requires crimes at 50 addresses.

However, if thieves know their targets are disabled or elderly punishments rise a level.

In the Montgomery County teens’ case, stealing two packages qualified as a Class A Misdemeanor. All four involved went home instead of to jail.

If you ask DeForest it is progress.

“I think that may deter people once word gets around,” he said. “I hope it does. When you steal something from somebody you’re taking part of their life. It’s wrong. It’s wrong 100 percent.”

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM