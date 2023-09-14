Beaumont teen arrested in connection with murder after several days on the run

Jordan Edmonson, 17, of Beaumont, was arrested Thursday after being on the run following the murder of Freddie Alfred, 36, of Beaumont on Tuesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Warrant Division has arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday morning of a man in the north end of the city.

Jordan Edmonson, 17, of Beaumont, was on the run for two days following the murder of Freddie Alfred, 36, of Beaumont, who police confirm was an acquaintance of his family.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1200 block of Fairway St in Beaumont just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Before Edmonson was placed into custody, he had been charged with murder and a warrant was placed for his arrest.

His bond was preset at $900,000.

When officers arrived at the home they found that Alfred had been fatally shot inside the home according to police spokesperson officer Haley Morrow.

"We also want to get Jordan off the streets. Our detectives want to have an opportunity to speak with him to get you know his side of the story as far as what occurred," Morrow told 12News before he was arrested. "But it's important that we keep that integrity put together that our detectives can bring that information that case to the district attorneys office through prosecution so that we can get justice for the victim."

As police investigated at the home family members of Alfred, who were very emotional, began arriving outside the home.

