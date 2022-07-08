15-year-old killed after leading police on chase, crashing into utility pole after alleged car burglary

Police say the boy tried to make a right turn but ended up striking a metal utility pole head on. He died at the scene.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 15-year-old was killed following a police chase after he was allegedly caught in the act of burglarizing some cars, New Braunfels police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Rivertree subdivision for reports of multiple cars being burglarized around 2:05 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived at the location, a witness told them he had startled the suspect, who jumped into a vehicle and drove off.

Police located the car leaving the subdivision and tried to stop the driver at the 900 block of Highway 46 South, but he sped away toward Seguin.

The suspect then tried to make a right turn onto Mary’s Boulevard but lost control and struck a metal utility pole head on.

Officers were able to pull the driver out of his car as it began to catch fire, but he was unconscious and not breathing. They began CPR until EMS arrived, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old boy from New Braunfels. His next of kin have been notified. He was alone in the car and no other injuries were reported.

Highway 46 South was closed for about three hours and then reopened at around 5:15 a.m. Friday.

The incident is under investigation.

