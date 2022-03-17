Police said a person in a black Chevrolet Tahoe opened fire at the teen driver’s car in the middle of the road.

HOUSTON — A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed while driving on the North Loop early Thursday morning, according to police.

This happened just before 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes between Irvington and Fulton Street.

Houston police said a person in a black Chevrolet Tahoe opened fire at the teen driver’s car in the middle of the road.

Investigators said the shooter hit the passenger’s side with several gun rounds killing the teen driver. A 13-year-old male passenger was also wounded in the shooting.

Police said he was transported to a local hospital. There was a third 13-year-old boy in the car who was not injured.

Police are not sure why the teens were targeted on the freeway. There was no suspect description available.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.