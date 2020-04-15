HOUSTON — A teen was killed and his brother was wounded Tuesday in an ambush-style shooting in Spring Branch.

Around 3:40 p.m., police said three people were sitting in a vehicle in the 2400 block of Teague Road, near Emnora Lane, waiting to meet friends.

Police said two men wearing hoodies approached the vehicle and opened the passenger door.

One of the suspects opened fire, striking the 15-year-old front passenger in the face and head and also shooting the victim's brother, who was in the driver's seat.

Police said the suspects then fled on foot.

The victims left the location of the shooting and started driving toward a nearby hospital, but were involved in a crash a couple of miles away in the 1400 block of Shadowdale Drive. The victims then called their mother, who took them to the hospital.

The 15-year-old died from the shooting and the 18-year-old driver is in the hospital in stable condition with a leg wound.

Police said they were able to recover spent gunshot shells at the shooting scene and they're looking for two men who were wearing hoodies and possibly masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Mom finds son mortally wounded in driveway after alleged altercation with family member

RELATED: 17-year-old fatally shot in Second Ward

RELATED: Man dies on floor of Chick-fil-A lobby after showing up with gunshot wound

RELATED: Officer applies tourniquet to leg of Acres Homes drive-by shooting victim