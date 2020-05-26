Teen kidnapped at gunpoint from her south-side home, records show; suspect arrested

The 14-year-old girl was able to escape hours later.

SAN ANTONIO — A terrifying ordeal for a local teenager after she was kidnapped from her south-side home at gunpoint.

According to a police arrest affidavit, on Saturday afternoon a teenage girl ran into a business off of the 6000 block of Vance Jackson asking to charge her phone.

Witnesses told police the 14-year-old girl was hysterical and crying, saying she’d been kidnapped.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that she was outside her home Saturday morning when a man pulled up in a red sedan and identified himself as Oscar.

The man, later identified by police at 31-year-old Ryan Paul Ramos, then pointed a gun at her and told her to get in the car.

Ramos then drove the victim to his apartment at 6111 Vance Jackson, nearly 40 miles from the victim’s home. That’s where the victim told police that Ramos repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Eight hours later, at around 4 p.m., the girl was able to get away and run to the business next door to the apartment complex where she was being held.

According the arrest affidavit, Ramos threatened the victim with retaliation if she told anyone what happened, but she was able to identify the apartment and the car Ramos was driving.

The victim also identified him in a lineup.