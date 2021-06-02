Teen in custody after leading police on chase, crashing, police say

When the officer tried to confront the suspect, the suspect got back into his vehicle and tried to ram the BHPD officer, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager was taken into custody after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning, police say.

Around 2:30 a.m., a Balcones Heights police officer was patrolling the area of Fredricksburg and Loop 410 when the officer came across a suspected car burglar in the parking lot of Springhill Suites located at the 3600 block of NW Loop 410.

When the officer tried to confront the suspect who has been identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Martinez, he got back into his vehicle and tried to ram the BHPD officer, police say.

That's when the officer fired at least one shot toward Martinez's vehicle.

Martinez fled leading police on the pursuit that ended in a crash in the area of Loma Linda and Williamsburg. After crashing, police said Martinez continued to run on foot.

Eagle tracked Martinez down and led officers to his location.