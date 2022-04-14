Teen in critical condition after shooting in front of southwest-side apartment complex

The 16-year-old is in critical condition. Investigators believe the suspect may live in the apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning on the southwest side. Police got the call at 12:12 a.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Briggs Avenue.

The teen was shot in the neck in a gun battle in front of an apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The house across the street was hit and a few vehicles in the apartment parking lot were also struck with bullets.

The victim was transported to Texas Vista Medical Center and then to University Hospital by EMS in critical condition.

Investigators believe the suspect may live in the apartment complex.

About two hours later, SAPD responded to another call for help where another teen was shot. A 17-year-old was shot in the chest on the south side.