Teen in critical condition after being shot 6 times

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Houston St. and AT&T Center Parkway.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is in critical condition after being shot several times late Tuesday night on the east side.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers got called out to a shooting in the 4000 block of East Houston St.

They found a 19 year old male with 6 gunshot wounds to the back. The victim had been inside a silver car riddled with bullet holes in the parking lot of a Valero gas station.

Police said the teen and another male were turning onto Houston Street from AT&T Center Parkway when a white or silver car came up behind them and began shooting. According to investigators at the scene, the driver drove away as fast as he could, got to that gas station and called 911.