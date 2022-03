The shooting happened at a hotel on the northwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — A teen was injured while playing with a gun overnight on the northwest side, police said. It happened at a hotel on Manitou Drive on the northwest side just before 2 a.m.

Police said the 14-year-old girl and three other people were playing with the gun when it went off. The bullet grazed the girl in the neck and she was taken to the hospital.