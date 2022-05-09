Teen seen alive at west Houston restaurant before body found along Liberty County road

Investigators said the 16-year-old girl was found shot to death Sunday morning and her body dumped along a rural road in Liberty County.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who killed a 16-year-old girl and why.

The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove.

Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.

Investigators are working to collect surveillance footage from the parking lot. She was last seen at the restaurant Saturday around 10:45 p.m.

Sources told KHOU 11 News that her family came to pick her up but she sent them a text saying she had already left with friends. The next day, around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, her body was found in Liberty County. Someone passing by called 911 to say they saw her lying on the side of CR 3550 near CR 5708.

The teen's name has not been released. Sources said she's from Guatemala but was living and working in Houston.

KHOU 11 spoke to the restaurant’s manager. He said he can't comment on the case but said it's a tragedy.