Family finds teen shot to death in his car in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old was found shot to death inside his car in northwest Harris County Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County deputies said the teen was found by his own family members at about 10:45 p.m. on Shady Grove Drive.

Investigators have not been able to share any information about a shooter at this time, but they think it was someone the teenager came to meet up with.

The teen’s car was found parked in a neighborhood that was purchased by the Harris County Flood Control District. Most of the homes have been razed so it’s more of a wooded, park-like setting.

“Family members had been trying to reach their 18-year-old relative. They hadn’t been able to reach him on his phone,” HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall said. “They tracked him over here to this subdivision where they found his Ford Mustang parked in a secluded area.”

Investigators did not say how long the teen had been missing before he was eventually found, but they are hoping someone who knew him can tell them more about his plans leading up to his death, especially who he planned to meet up with.