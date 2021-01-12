Teen extracted from vehicle, in critical condition, after crash on the San Antonio's southeast side | SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — A teen had to be extracted from a vehicle after the driver lost control and crashed into a pole Wednesday night, police said. Investigators said the driver was found to be intoxicated and faces charges of intoxication assault.
At 11:45 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of Shane Road for a crash.
SAPD said a man drove over railroad tracks at a high rate of speed and crashed into a pole on the other side.
The 19-year-old female passenger had to be cut out of the truck and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Hospital in critical condition.
The driver was also taken to SAMMC with serious injuries.