Teen extracted from vehicle, in critical condition, after crash on the San Antonio's southeast side | SAPD

Two people were in a car when the driver drove over railroad tracks and lost control of the vehicle. The driver was found to be intoxicated, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A teen had to be extracted from a vehicle after the driver lost control and crashed into a pole Wednesday night, police said. Investigators said the driver was found to be intoxicated and faces charges of intoxication assault.

At 11:45 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of Shane Road for a crash.

SAPD said a man drove over railroad tracks at a high rate of speed and crashed into a pole on the other side.

The 19-year-old female passenger had to be cut out of the truck and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Hospital in critical condition.