SAN ANTONIO — A shooting late Monday night on the city's southwest side led to the death of a 16-year-old.

According to police, the teen was shot in the stomach just after 11:30 p.m.

The shooting happened inside the back room of a house in the 3900 block of Military Drive.

Prior to the teen's death, she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition by her boyfriend.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or who shot the gun at this time.

Police say stories surrounding the shooting do not add up.

The investigation continues.