The victim, Sergio Mejia, was shot once in the chest during an altercation outside the sports bar.

HOUSTON — An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside a sports bar in northwest Houston.

The suspect has been identified as Angelita Trevino. She was arrested Sunday, a day after the shooting in the 7800 block of Hammerly Boulevard.

According to the Houston Police Department, Trevino shot the victim, Sergio Mejia, 29, once in the chest during some sort of altercation outside the sports bar.

Paramedics arrived on scene and took Mejia to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Trevino was able to get away after the shooting, but an investigation into what happened identified her as the gunman.

She was arrested without incident.