16-year-old being chased by dog dies after being struck by truck, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old died after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash while being chased by a dog Tuesday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened just before 11 p.m. on Alief Clodine near the Westpark Tollway in west Harris County.

The sheriff said the teen -- identified as Omar Ghawtah -- was being chased by a dog when he ran onto the roadway and was struck by a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the older model white Chevrolet Silverado did not stop and render aid, the sheriff said. That driver sped away heading east on Alief Clodine.

The case remains under investigation.