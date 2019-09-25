ST. LOUIS — A teen accused of killing a man in San Antonio was arrested in Missouri and is now awaiting extradition back to the Lone Star State.

Earlier in September, San Antonio Police issued a warrant for the arrest of 19 year old Jataevius Frank Williams. SAPD said Williams shot and killed another man and fled the scene before police arrived. They said it happened on Woodstone Drive, near the Huebner Oaks shopping center on the northwest side.

San Antonio police contacted the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, who determined Williams fled to St. Louis.

Williams was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force in St. Louis.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal John Allen praised the agencies involved with investigating the case and arresting the teen. That includes SAPD and U.S. Marshals in Texas and Missouri. “Each agency played an intricate role during this investigation,” he said. “Task force officers both in San Antonio and St. Louis worked diligently to ensure Williams’ arrest.”

Williams faces a 1st degree murder charge in San Antonio.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Woman fights back after she says man broke in while she was asleep

'Labor Inducer' burger has moms-to-be lining up for a bite

Lakefront property owners, law enforcement working together to keep people off lakes safe from de-watering (for now)

Trump pushes back at the UN on Democrats after Ukraine memo release

Water main break creates geyser on northeast side