Teen arrested, accused of stealing Christmas gifts in Stone Oak robbery in 2021 that ended in a shooting

An arrest affidavit alleges that Domenick Brinkley, 19, stole gifts from a man's vehicle before Brinkley's 16-year-old brother shot the man in December 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — A teen has been arrested and accused of stealing Christmas gifts from another man in a robbery that left the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

An arrest affidavit identifies the suspect as Domenick Brinkley, 19, and says that his 16-year-old brother shot the victim when he fought back over the robbery.

The day after Christmas in 2021, police responded to a scene in the 20300 block of Stone Oak Parkway. The affidavit states that the victim and his girlfriend had returned from a family outing with gifts, and after heading back out to the car to grab the gifts, the man found two male suspects going through his vehicle.

He yelled at them, and the suspects ran to a car. The affidavit says the victim grabbed one suspect, and the other shot him and struck both biceps.

The victim had grabbed one suspect's beanie, which had some hair in it, and his girlfriend got the license plate of the getaway car, which turned out to be stolen.

Fingerprints from inside the vehicle matched the younger brother, who gave a DNA sample as part of a search warrant, but it did not match the sample from the beanie, according to the affidavit.

Brinkley had been arrested on another charge, and was served with a search warrant for a DNA sample. According to the affidavit, he told the officer that he wanted to talk, and he said he remembered the incident.

The affidavit says that Brinkley told the officer that he and his brother were looking through the victim's vehicle when he came out and chased them.

He said the victim began to assault him, and his brother fired in their direction, hitting both the victim and himself, showing the officer the wounds on his own arm.