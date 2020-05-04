SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old remains jailed, accused of shooting someone to settle an old score.

San Antonio Police say Luis Arteaga pulled up next to a man who was walking down a south side street and shot him in the arm February 6th.

The victim told police Arteaga followed him after he got off a bus with an armload of groceries near Bynum and King Avenues.

The victim told police Arteaga shot him over a beef he had with someone at his high school some two years before.

The victim said he barely remembered the feud because he was not directly involved.

An arrest affidavit accuses Arteaga of threatening the victim with a gun, following him to his girlfriend's house, and then shooting at him during an argument over the old conflict.

Bond for Arteaga has been set at $75-thousand dollars.

In his mug shot, Arteaga is seen wearing a mask, which is the new policy at the Bexar County Jail to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said everyone who is booked into the jail will be required to wear a mask for a 14 day period.

Salazar said they have also made other policy changes to help prevent the spread of the disease.