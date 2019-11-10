SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two teens led to a stabbing on the south side early Friday morning, according to police.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Mission Road, near Roosevelt.

Police say one teenager pulled a knife and stabbed the other. The victim ran to a nearby home to get help and was taken to University Hospital.

The suspect was arrested at an apartment around the corner. Police say both the victim and the suspect are 18 years old.

Police also took two women into custody as part of the investigation.