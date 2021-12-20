They said the goal of the sting was to arrest those who communicate with children online and then travel to meet them for "purposes of having sex."

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A 44-year-old elementary school teacher was one of six people arrested during a three-day undercover child sex sting, according to authorities.

"Operation Safe Christmas" was put on by the Floyd County Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

They said the goal of the sting was to arrest those who communicate with children online and then travel to meet them for "purposes of having sex."

Authorities said those arrested ranged in age from 27 to 46 and that they "traveled from areas around Floyd County," and that they "believed they were going to a location to meet with a child and engage in prearranged sex acts."

In a statement, the Floyd County Police Department said investigators had more than 200 exchanges with people on various social media or Internet platforms.