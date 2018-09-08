A Taco Cabana manager has been arrested by the San Antonio Police Department. He’s accused of indecency with a child, reportedly groping a 16-year-old employee.

According to the affidavit, Junior Olvera went to the Taco Cabana where he works as a manager off-duty around 3 a.m. one night and offered the victim marijuana on her lunch break. The report states that the two went to his home then went to the parking lot behind Sugar’s strip club.

The victim told police that’s when the manager groped her. She also said that he did so again when he took her back to work to continue her shift.

One witness told police that the manager offered the victim money and more work hours to keep quiet about the incident.

Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony and carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

