TABC suspends bar license, conducts investigation following deadly shooting

"This morning, three lives were taken, unjustly, two are still in the hospital, and many will never be the same. Sadly, this story is one we’ve heard before. Frankly, the east side is tired. We are tired of our neighbors being killed senselessly, tired of violence, and tired of being at the epicenter of stories such as this one. We need justice for the families of those whose lives were lost and those whose lives will never be the same. If anyone has any information, please call the SAPD non-emergency number anonymously at: 210-207-SAPD (7273). This is the time for a real conversation about community violence and the harm that has taken place for too long. My office will be working with community organizations, neighborhood leaders, SAPD, and various city departments to problem solve and determine how we can prevent events like this from happening again."