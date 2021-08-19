TABC suspends bar license, conducts investigation following deadly shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The video above was originally broadcasted on Aug. 16.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is suspending the Boom Boom Bar's license for 90 days after this week's deadly shooting at the bar.
TABC said they are conducting an investigation into the events that took place at the east-side bar on August 15, when five people were shot. Three people died as a result of their injuries.
Police said some type of altercation occurred inside the bar and one person went outside, got a rifle and started shooting.
A brother and sister, along with another man, were killed in the shooting.
Police arrested a suspect the following day. Daniel Barragan faces three charges of capital murder.
Police said the bar was operating after hours. According to investigators, the owner was trying to get people to leave, but family members of the victims believe the owners hold some responsibility.
City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez released a statement following the deadly shooting:
"This morning, three lives were taken, unjustly, two are still in the hospital, and many will never be the same. Sadly, this story is one we’ve heard before. Frankly, the east side is tired. We are tired of our neighbors being killed senselessly, tired of violence, and tired of being at the epicenter of stories such as this one. We need justice for the families of those whose lives were lost and those whose lives will never be the same. If anyone has any information, please call the SAPD non-emergency number anonymously at: 210-207-SAPD (7273). This is the time for a real conversation about community violence and the harm that has taken place for too long. My office will be working with community organizations, neighborhood leaders, SAPD, and various city departments to problem solve and determine how we can prevent events like this from happening again."