SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission has opened an investigation into a deadly shooting at a downtown nightclub Sunday.

Two people were killed and five other victims were injured in a shooting inside Ventura, a music venue along San Antonio's Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

TABC said in a news release Tuesday that it will look into whether the club took proper steps to ensure public safety. Agents will also look into whether the sale or service of alcohol played a role in the shooting.

The agency said these types of investigations are standard procedure when there is a violence incident resulting in death or serious injury. Any business with a license to sell alcohol is required to keep the peace in their establishment.

The two men killed in the shooting were identified as 20-year-old Robert Jay Martinez III and 25-year-old Alejandro Robles. The suspect was caught and has been identified as Kiernan Christopher Williams, 19. Williams has previous charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, per court records.

