SWAT situation on the northwest side after man makes threatening comments to deputies

SAN ANTONIO — SWAT team members responded after a man made threatening comments to deputies serving a warrant Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened around noon at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Magic Drive near Fredericksburg in the Medical Center.
Police say deputies from the Fugitive Apprehension Unit went to the apartment to serve two felony warrants.
When deputies "made entry", they heard someone inside making theatenig comments. Deputies retreated and started a perimeter outside the apartment.
Several apartment units in the area were evacuated and deputies tried to negotiate with the person inside.
SWAT team is still on scene at last check and attempting to get the person to surrender peacefully.