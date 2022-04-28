SWAT situation on the northwest side after man makes threatening comments to deputies

Members of the SWAT team are attempting to get the man to surrender peacefully at an apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO — SWAT team members responded after a man made threatening comments to deputies serving a warrant Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around noon at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Magic Drive near Fredericksburg in the Medical Center.

Police say deputies from the Fugitive Apprehension Unit went to the apartment to serve two felony warrants.

New: BCSO just said negotiators are talking with the man who has felony warrants so they’re going to give him time to make a good decision #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/on8W9s1AAF — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) April 28, 2022

When deputies "made entry", they heard someone inside making theatenig comments. Deputies retreated and started a perimeter outside the apartment.

Several apartment units in the area were evacuated and deputies tried to negotiate with the person inside.