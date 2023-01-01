SWAT situation in Converse ends peacefully after man holds girlfriend and her three children hostage, police say

Police said the young children were removed from the home first, but negotiators talked to the suspect for a few hours before he released the woman.

CONVERSE, Texas — A hostage situation ended peacefully Sunday afternoon in Converse.

Police at the scene said they were called out to the 9800 block of Meadow Way around 12:41 p.m. for a domestic disturbance involving an armed man who was holding his girlfriend and her three children hostage.

When officers arrived, police say the man took the woman into a bedroom at the back of the home. Officers removed the children from the home, and held the scene until SWAT negotiators arrived.

Negotiators talked to the man and eventually got him to surrender after a few hours. He had an active parole violation and was arrested. No one was injured.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.