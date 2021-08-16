SUV lands in Houston home during police pursuit

Police said they tried to stop the man for running a light, and he briefly pulled over only to speed away.

HOUSTON — A chase suspect was taken into custody after a crash into a home in southeast Houston early Monday, police said.

Lt. C. Bruce said the chase started when the suspect allegedly ran a red light. The driver, who was in a black SUV, initially stopped for police.

As officers approached, they said it appeared the suspect was handling a vile of narcotics. They ordered the driver to stop and get out of the SUV, but the suspect instead allegedly sped away.

There was a short chase until the driver lost control and hit a pole and then crashed into a house along Yellowstone Boulevard.

The suspect was taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported.